'Tainu Moj Karawan’: Mahira and Humayun’s viral dance track wows netizens

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 21 May 2025 16:57:41 PKT

(Web Desk) - The romantic track “Tainu Moj Karawan” from the upcoming film ‘Love Guru’, starring Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed, has set social media ablaze.

The track was released on YouTube on May 20, 2025 and it quickly went viral, with fans raving about the duo’s sizzling chemistry and captivating dance moves.



Filmed against a picturesque seaside backdrop with boats, the video showcases Mahira’s expressive charm and graceful moves alongside Humayun’s dynamic dance performance, supported by vibrant backup dancers.

Within hours, the song amassed thousands of views, dominating YouTube trends and sparking excitement across social media platforms.

Fans have been sharing clips, praising the track’s infectious energy and stunning visuals. Sung by legendary Arif Lohar, Pakistani-Canadian artist Roach Killa, and Fiza Ali, the song was first performed live in concert and gained traction after its December 2023 video release.

Reimagined for Love Guru, it has now crossed millions of views, captivating audiences in Pakistan, India, and beyond, cementing its role as a key promotional highlight for the film.