Kate, Wills hailed in Time's 100 most influential people

They are tackling homelessness, rural mental health

Wed, 21 May 2025

(Web Desk) - The Prince and Princess of Wales have been named by Time Magazine in their Top 100 Philanthropy Awards.

They hailed Catherine and William as philanthropic innovators for 'modernising royal philanthropy'.

It comes after Harry and Meghan were named in the Top 100 list of most influential people in 2021.

In recent years, Kate has launched her Shaping Us scheme and Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, aimed at encouraging employers to prioritise caring for the young.

It has teamed up with major companies such as Deloitte, Lego and Co-op.

Meanwhile, Prince William is planning his fifth Earthshot Prize which provides £5 million per year on eco-projects around the globe.

His campaign to end homelessness through the charity Homewards has linked up with Pret-a-Manger and Natwest, among others.

Speaking about his aims at Earthshot Awards in Cape Town last year, William said: "It's more about impact, philanthropy, collaboration, convening, and helping people."

Times Magazine said of the royal couple: "Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are less concerned with cultural preservation and more attuned to social issues, tackling homelessness and rural mental health through their Royal Foundation and spotlighting innovative solutions to climate change through the Earthshot Prize, an environmental award founded by William in 2020."

It added: "Crucial to the Waleses’ approach is aligning social imperatives with sound business strategies and building corporate alliances."

Meghan recently spoke at a glitzy TIME100 summit in New York where she defended her Netflix series in an on-stage interview.

Harry and Meghan have long hailed their own philanthropic work through The Archewell Foundation.

But the Duke of Sussex recently stepped down from the charity Sentebale after bitter rifts.