Hailey Bieber addresses Justin divorce rumours

Model Hailey Bieber says life has been "very difficult" amid speculation

(Web Desk) - Model Hailey Bieber has opened up about the "very difficult" postpartum period, amidst rumours surrounding her marriage to pop sensation Justin Bieber.

The couple, based in Los Angeles, are often the subject of media speculation, with Hailey describing their life under constant scrutiny as "crazy life to live".

The model-turned-businesswoman, who is the founder of skincare and cosmetic brand Rhode, also shared that giving birth to her son Jack Blues Bieber in August last year was one of the "hardest things" she's ever done, following an 18-hour labour.

In a candid chat with Vogue, Hailey revealed: "Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I've ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult.

"And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, They're getting divorced and They're this and They're not happy: It is such a mindf***. I cannot even begin to explain it. It's a crazy life to live.

"I am in a space where I just don't accept it. I don't allow it anymore. We don't have to allow those things into our space if we don't want to."

Hailey also revealed the wisdom she gained from Justin's experiences with fame: "I've learned so much from Justin, really. He's been doing this literally since he was a child and he has had to face the most scrutiny of any person that I know. He was like, 'Baby, trust me, I've been here before many, many times. You're not going to win. There is no winning.'".

She highlighted the significant change impending motherhood brings: "There are certain warnings: Your life is never going to be the same again. It changes in good ways, but it's not going to be the same. You're never going to be just an individual without a child ever again. And you're not going to just be you and your partner, just the two of you. There was a lot for me mentally."

Despite all the preparations, Hailey faced a challenging birth, undergoing an 18-hour induced labour after leaking amniotic fluid at 39 weeks. "Giving birth was the hardest thing I've ever done," she confessed, explaining that motherhood had brought about significant changes in her.