Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed in US for 'Love Guru' promotions

Published On: Wed, 21 May 2025 04:13:48 PKT

(Web Desk) - Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed are making waves across the United States as they promote their upcoming comedy film Love Guru, slated for release this Eidul Azha.

As part of an international promotional tour, the duo has been visiting major US cities, including Houston, Dallas, and New York. Videos of their appearances have been widely shared on social media, drawing excitement from fans at home and abroad.

In a recent stop in Texas, Mahira and Humayun not only introduced the film but also entertained audiences with lively dance performances to the movie’s soundtrack—creating a buzz online with their charisma and energy.

Love Guru marks the highly anticipated return of Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed to the big screen together after nearly three years.

While the trailer keeps much of the storyline under wraps, it hints at a comedic love story centered around a flirtatious bachelor, played by Humayun, who finds himself on a journey of real love after being entrusted with a serious responsibility by Mahira’s on-screen father, played by veteran actor Javed Sheikh.

Mahira’s stylish and vibrant look in the film has already caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts. She portrays a bold, artistic woman living in London, while Humayun’s character—a charming playboy—navigates a series of romantic misadventures.

The film is penned by Vasay Chaudhry and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nadeem Baig.