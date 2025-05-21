Saba Faisal's remarks on rising rate of divorce draw mixed reaction

Her explanation ignited widespread debate

Updated On: Wed, 21 May 2025 03:47:20 PKT

(Web Desk) - Veteran actress Saba Faisal has found herself at the center of controversy following recent remarks about divorce in Pakistan.

Speaking on a talk show, Saba voiced concern over what she described as a rising divorce rate in the country. But her explanation ignited widespread debate.

According to the actress, one key factor behind the breakdown of marriages is that “women have started competing with their men.” She suggested that this competition disrupts the natural balance within relationships—balance she believes is based on religious and cultural values.

“Men have been given a certain position by Allah,” she stated. “When women try to challenge that order, it creates an imbalance. There is no competition between men and women because men are naturally superior.”

Her remarks drew mixed reactions. While some echoed her sentiments and stressed the need to uphold traditional values, many others pushed back, labeling her views as outdated and damaging.

One social media user commented, “She should go back to the 1990s,” while another questioned, “Why are people still listening to her views? She is so old school.”

Critics argued that Saba’s perspective feels out of place in a society increasingly advocating for gender equality and mutual respect in relationships.

