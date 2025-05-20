Celebs, Legal experts, netizens hail SC's decision in Noor Mukadam murder case

Entertainment Entertainment Celebs, Legal experts, netizens hail SC's decision in Noor Mukadam murder case

Celebs, Legal experts, netizens hail SC's decision in Noor Mukadam murder case

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 20 May 2025 18:19:14 PKT

(Web Desk) - In a positive development, the Supreme Court upheld on Tuesday the death sentence of Zahir Jaffer in the brutal 2021 killing of Noor Mukadam.

The decision, pronounced four years after the high-profile killing, received massive praise the netizens as well as social media celebrities.

After the ruling, showbiz personalities, legal experts and netizens expressed solidarity with the victim’s family. They called the decision a win for all the women across Pakistan.

Justice for Noor, an X account run by Noor’s friends, posted: This is a reminder that women lives matter.

Osman Khalid Butt said: “For almost four years, Shaukat uncle kept reassuring us he had full faith in the judicial system. (Thank God), the Supreme Court has upheld Zahir’s death sentence today.”

Mawra Hocane, a versatile actor, said: “Justice for Noor, served.”

Journalist Alia Chughtai captioned: “You can’t kill a woman… and then claim ‘mental instability’, Zahir Jaffer.”

Barrister Ahsan J. Pirzada said the decision would serve as a wake-up call for those believing their money could save them from punishment.

