Asif Raza breaks silence on son Ahad Raza's divorce from Sajal

Entertainment Entertainment Asif Raza breaks silence on son Ahad Raza's divorce from Sajal

The two are set to share the screen in the upcoming drama

Follow on Published On: Tue, 20 May 2025 00:57:21 PKT

(Web Desk) - Veteran actor Asif Raza Mir has for the first time publicly addressed the much-discussed divorce of his son, Ahad Raza Mir, and actress Sajal Aly.

Speaking on a show, Asif offered his perspective on the personal and professional challenges the former couple faced, especially under the spotlight of public scrutiny.

Reflecting on the situation, Asif Raza Mir acknowledged the difficulties involved in working with Sajal Aly after the separation.

He revealed that both he and Sajal made a conscious decision to approach their work with maturity and professionalism.

The two are set to share the screen in the upcoming drama Main Manto Nahi Hoon, a casting choice that sparked curiosity among fans given their history.

Asif shared that despite the emotional complexity of the situation, he and Sajal focused on delivering their roles with dignity, putting their personal past aside.

He praised Sajal’s grace and strength in navigating the professional collaboration, commending her commitment to her craft.

Asif underscored the importance of moving forward in life, rather than dwelling on past difficulties. He highlighted that separations, though painful, are sometimes necessary, and what matters most is how individuals choose to grow from those experiences.

