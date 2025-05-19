Bangladeshi actress Nusraat Faria, who played Sheikh Hasina, arrested in Dhaka

Bangladeshi actress Nusraat Faria, who played Sheikh Hasina, arrested in Dhaka

(Web Desk) - Bangladeshi actress Nusraat Faria, best known for portraying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the biopic Mujib: The Making of a Nation, was arrested Sunday at Dhaka’s Airport in connection with an attempted murder case, local media reports.

Faria was reportedly detained by police while attempting to board a flight to Thailand, after immigration authorities flagged her name. She is among 17 individuals named in a case related to a violent incident during last year’s anti-government protests in the capital.

The Dhaka Tribune stated that the charges stem from an alleged attack on a student in the Vatara area during the July 2024 uprising linked to the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

Inspector Sujan Haque of Vatara Police Station confirmed her arrest to bdnews24.com, saying, “Our team went to the airport to get her based on information from Immigration Police. A few days ago, a court approved an attempted murder case against her. She has been shown arrested in that case.”

Prothom Alo, another local news outlet, reported that Faria was taken into custody at the immigration checkpoint earlier in the day.

Nusraat Faria rose to fame with her 2015 debut in Aashiqui, opposite Ankush Hazra, and has since starred in several box-office hits, including Hero 420, Badsha – The Don, Premi O Premi, and Boss 2: Back to Rule.

Her most high-profile role came in 2023, when she played Sheikh Hasina in Mujib: The Making of a Nation—a Bangladesh-India co-production directed by renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal. The film chronicled the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh, with Arifin Shuvoo in the lead.

Reflecting on the role at the time, Faria said, “I felt like the luckiest person in my country. No one had ever portrayed her on screen before. Even if I never act again, this will always be the greatest achievement of my career.”

As of now, no official statement has been issued by the actress or her representatives regarding the arrest.