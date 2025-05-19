Fawad Khan criticized for new video after Pakistan-India conflict

Mon, 19 May 2025 17:49:19 PKT

(Web Desk) – Famous actor Fawad Khan has been criticized for his new video on the social media after the Pakistan-India conflict.

Recently, Fawad Khan watched a new theatrical play – Monkey Business - of Yasir Hussain in a theatre of Lahore. After the drama finished, Fawad Khan said, “he liked Monkey Business, the story as well as direction was outclass.”

The actor appreciated the performances of all actors in the drama and said all of them did a wonderful job.

One user said, now again Fawad Khan was trying to fit in among the Pakistani actors because he was banned in India. Another said now Fawad would only be seen among the Pakistani actors. It is better late than never to understand that actors are only respected in their own countries.

