Bangladeshi actress Nusraat Faria arrested in student-led uprising case

She was detained at Dhaka Airport

(Web Desk) - Famous Bangladeshi actress Nusraat Faria was stopped and detained at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while trying to leave the country.

Immigration police held her at the airport's departure terminal and handed her over to Bhatara Police Station. She was later taken to the Detective Branch (DB) headquarters on Minto Road for questioning.

According to Inspector Sujan Haque from Bhatara Police Station, Faria’s detention is linked to an ongoing case involving several well-known individuals. “She will be officially shown as arrested in this case,” he said.

The news has shocked the entertainment industry. Faria is widely known for her roles in movies like Shahenshah, Operation Sundarbans, and Bibaho Obhijaan.

Detective Branch officials confirmed that she is currently being questioned. One officer said, “We are interrogating her. What happens next depends on what we find out.”

Faria is one of 17 actors named in an attempted murder case filed on April 29, 2025, connected to the student-led uprising in July 2024.

Other famous actors named include Apu Biswas, Nipun Akter, Ashna Habib Bhabna, Zayed Khan, Suborna Mustafa, Rokeya Prachy, Meher Afroz Shaon, Jyotika Jyoti, Sohana Saba, Symon Sadik, and Azizul Hakim.

