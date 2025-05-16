Tensions hit music scene as Spotify India removes Pakistani songs

This marks a significant blow to the shared musical heritage between India and Pakistan

Fri, 16 May 2025 18:27:17 PKT

(Web Desk) - Popular Pakistani songs, including ‘Maand’, ‘Jhol’, and ‘Faasle’, have been removed from Spotify India and other music streaming platforms after a government advisory issued on May 8.

The directive, citing national security concerns, ordered the removal of all Pakistani content from digital media platforms in India in the wake of tensions between the two nations.

The move follows a military flare-up generated by the Pahalgam attack, which India blamed on Pakistan, obviously without any evidence. Although a ceasefire has since been reached, the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting invoked IT Rules to justify the ban, claiming, rather strangely, Pakistani media could threaten India’s sovereignty, integrity, or public order.

The sweeping clampdown has led to the erasure of Pakistani songs, films, and even images of artists from platforms accessible in India. Notably, album artwork for films like Sanam Teri Kasam on Spotify and YouTube Music now excludes Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, featuring only her Indian co-star Harshvardhan Rane.

Similarly, Mahira Khan has been edited out of Raees promotional imagery, leaving Shah Rukh Khan alone. The 2016 hit ‘Buddhu Sa Mann’ from Kapoor & Sons, featuring Fawad Khan, is no longer available on YouTube for Indian users, with the song’s poster altered to remove Khan’s image.

Deepak Mukut, producer of Sanam Teri Kasam, told Hindustan Times, “It’s their decision. Whatever our government says, everyone has to follow.”

This marks a significant blow to the shared musical heritage between India and Pakistan. Pakistani artists like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Abida Parveen, Nazia Hassan, Atif Aslam, and Ali Sethi have long enjoyed a massive following in India.

However, while their original works are being erased, Bollywood continues to profit from remakes of Pakistani hits like ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’, ‘Hawa Hawa’, ‘Nach Punjaban’, and ‘Pasoori’, which remain available on Indian airwaves and platforms.