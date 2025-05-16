Pakistan victory anthem 'Yalghar Hai' teased on Youm-e-Tashakur

Entertainment Entertainment Pakistan victory anthem 'Yalghar Hai' teased on Youm-e-Tashakur

Successful culmination of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 16 May 2025 07:24:23 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - As the nation is observing Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) today over the victory of India, the Pakistan Army has released a special song featuring gallantry of the sons of the homeland in giving a notch-up and strong reply to Indian aggression and provocations.

The song called "Yalghar Hai" has been released on successful completion of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. The lyrics of the song are heart-warming. The success of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was also praised in this song.

Youm-e-Tashakur is being observed across the country today (Friday), to commemorate Pakistan’s success over India in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos and to mark victory in Marka-e-Haq to pay tribute to the valiant armed forces and people of Pakistan.

The day dawned with special prayers and recitation of Holy Quran in mosques across the country. A 31-gun salute was presented in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals.

