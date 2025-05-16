Deepak Perwani, Sajal Aly condemn attack on Karachi Bakery in India

Voice concern over growing intolerance against minorities in India

(Web Desk) - Pakistani showbiz personalities have spoken out strongly against the recent vandalism of Karachi Bakery in India, calling the act a reflection of rising intolerance against minorities in India.

The incident took place last week when a group of Indian extremists targeted the popular bakery—named after Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi.

A video of the vandalism quickly went viral, sparking outrage and condemnation across social media platforms.

At a time when Pakistan Armed forces were responding firmly to Indian misadventure and provocations along the border, many Pakistani celebrities continued to advocate for peace in the region.

Celebrated Pakistani fashion designer and actor Deepak Perwani took to X to voice his dismay. Sharing the footage of the attack, he wrote, “These are very intolerant people. We have Bombay Bakery, Bombay Sweets, and Bombay Mithai in Pakistan—no one is looting their stores. This is shameful behaviour.”

Actress Sajal Aly also addressed the issue on Instagram, posting an image of Pakistanis gathering outside a Bombay Bakery in Hyderabad as an expression of solidarity. Her message underscored unity, peace, and mutual respect despite political differences.

