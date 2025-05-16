Kubra Khan, Shuja Asad team up for first time

The news of their collaboration has sent fans into a frenzy online

(Web Desk) – Fans are set to welcome an exciting new pairing as Kubra Khan and Shuja Asad come together onscreen for the very first time.

The two will star in an upcoming, yet-untitled drama, directed by Mehreen Jabbar. Production is underway, and Jabbar recently confirmed that the first spell of filming has wrapped. She also shared a heartfelt note thanking her cast and crew for their dedication and energy on set.

While the plot remains tightly under wraps, the star-studded cast is already turning heads. The other cast includ Adeel Hussain, Saba Hamid, Muhammad Ahmed, Marina Khan, Shahzad Nawaz, and Hajra Yamin.

Kubra Khan, known for her emotionally rich performances, continues to earn acclaim for her recent role in Meri Tanhai. Her previous work in Sinf-e-Aahan, Muqabil, and Sang-e-Mar Mar has firmly established her as one of the leading faces of television.

Shuja Asad has been steadily rising. After making a strong impression in Khaie, he demonstrated his versatility in Tan Man Neel o Neel and Aye Ishq-e-Junoon.

He currently stars in Paradise, further cementing his reputation as a talent to watch.

The news of their collaboration has sent fans into a frenzy online. Social media is buzzing with excitement over the fresh pairing.

One fan shared, “I am so excited for this pairing. Kubra Khan has been my favourite since Sinf-e-Aahan.”

Another wrote, “A project that has both Kubra and Asad? We are so back.”