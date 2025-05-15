Noman Habib opens up about struggle with fame

(Web Desk) - Noman Habib, best known for his breakout role in Main Hoon Shahid Afridi, has steadily earned recognition in Pakistan’s entertainment industry through dedication and resilience.

With numerous drama appearances, he continues to connect with audiences nationwide. His recent candid conversation on Dunya News Programme ‘Mazaq Raat’ offered a refreshing glimpse into the personal experiences that have shaped his journey.

Noman reminisced about his childhood, recalling how he and his friends would go door to door in their neighborhood, collecting money to decorate for Independence Day on August 14.

At the time, many people were dismissive—some even rude. Yet, as his fame grew, the same individuals began treating him with newfound respect, with a few even inviting him over for tea.

Noman also opened up about how fame affected his own sense of self. Early in his career, he often found himself sidelined or blamed for mistakes he didn’t commit, especially by assistants or comedians who took advantage of his quiet and respectful nature.

However, with time and experience, he learned to assert himself and demand the respect he deserved.

In a particularly heartfelt moment, Noman addressed the issue of ego in the acting world. He acknowledged that as public recognition grows, so does the risk of letting it go to your head.

“It happens to all of us,” he admitted. “Even I started feeling overly important at one point.” What kept him grounded, he said, was the honest feedback from close friends and family — people who weren’t afraid to call him out when they noticed a change in his behavior.

His message to fellow actors was simple yet powerful: Don’t get lost in the illusion of fame. Stay humble, remember where you came from, and surround yourself with people who will tell you the truth — not just what you want to hear.