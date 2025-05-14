Sana Nawaz take the heat for saying actors have no boundaries

Entertainment Entertainment Sana Nawaz take the heat for saying actors have no boundaries

Sana Nawaz take the heat for saying actors have no boundaries

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 14 May 2025 19:21:13 PKT

(Dunya News) – Pakistani actor Sana Nawaz’s recent statement that the actors do not have any boundary has put her in crosshairs.



Actors including Mishi Khan and Hina Iltaf criticized her on that statement. Sana said the job of actors is not to fight wars as they have a duty to perform for everyone being the agents of art.

However, she added for the sake of country, actors should stand with their nation against foreign enemies.

Mishi Khan said, “What does Sana want to say and what she want”? She added right now she is in London and instead of showing passport to the UK authorities, she would simply say she is an actor. “Then, you will see what happen,” she mentioned.

She said Sana should look at the Indian celebrities as they think of themselves as Indians first.

Hina Iltaf said, “I am done with this dialogue. Actors sarhad se aagay hotay hain. Please come out of this world. You speak up for yourself country and for your country for respect and after all what happened and the way Pakistan forces protected this country and its people. “