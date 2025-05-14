Bella Hadid excited to be mom amid romantic life chapter with Adam

The supermodel talked about their first encounter at a local horse show

(Web Desk) - Bella Hadid continues her love story with her cowboy friend, Adam Banuelos.

The couple seems to be going strong, with the supermodel finding peace and purpose in the heart of Texas, as she is now opening up about her plans for the future, which include expanding her family.

The supermodel recently spoke to British Vogue about her romantic relationship and the first time she met her now-boyfriend, her new life chapter in Texas during a difficult time, and why motherhood is something she now envisions.

Dealing with chronic pain from Lyme disease, Bella found herself struggling both physically and emotionally when her family stepped in; her mother, Yolanda, and her stepfather urged her to leave Pennsylvania and join them in Texas, where a new chapter was about to begin. “They were like: ‘OK, we’re not going to leave you by yourself,’” she recalled.

“At the time I was a 26-year-old living with her mom on our [Pennsylvania] farm that I also pay for, feeling [like] a full tiny baby child.

They were basically like: ‘Just come. You can ride, sleep, tap out. You just can’t be alone.’”

Once there, Bella threw herself into the ranch life. “So I go,” she continued. “I’m with my stepdad. We move cows, we’re on trail rides, and I’m starting to feel a little better, but just still dealing with my own stuff. Then, the next day, I meet my boyfriend. I saw him walk in, and it was like a gust of fresh air.”

Their first encounter was at a local horse show. She was getting fitted for a cowboy hat when she spotted him. “So he basically came in, walked into the exhibit hall, which is where we do all of the show stuff. I was getting a cowboy hat fitted. I just saw him and I was like that’s the…I always wanted the cowboy,” she said with a laugh. “And he’s pretty gorgeous, let me tell you something.”