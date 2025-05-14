Saman Ansari reflects on marriage, divorce, love

Published On: Wed, 14 May 2025 06:32:36 PKT

(Web Desk) – Veteran actress and TV host Saman Ansari recently shared candid insights into her personal life, revealing details about her past marriage, divorce, and eventual remarriage.

In an interview, Saman revealed that her first marriage lasted 16 years. She said her ex-husband remarried almost immediately after their divorce, which led her to believe that he may have been involved with the other woman before their separation.

Reflecting on the situation, she questioned, “When it’s difficult for a man to keep one wife happy, how can he manage two?”

She also raised an important point about transparency in marriage, suggesting that men who plan to remarry should clearly state their intentions in the Nikahnama at the time of their first marriage.

Saman emphasised that decisions about a second marriage should be approached with mutual understanding and respect, especially between a husband and his first wife.

She noted that some women are open to the idea of their husbands having more than one wife.

Speaking about her own journey, Saman shared that after her divorce, she prioritised her children and career, and remarriage wasn’t initially on her mind.

However, once she felt settled in life, she chose to marry again.

“It’s very difficult for a woman to live alone in society,” she concluded, acknowledging both the challenges and strength involved in her path forward.