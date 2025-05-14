Viewers find drama Behkaway's scenes, storyline 'disturbing'

Viewers call the play ‘vulgar’, damaging

Wed, 14 May 2025 14:51:22 PKT

(Web Desk) - TV drama ‘Behkaway’ has come under intense public scrutiny with the release of Episode 25, which featured scenes that many viewers deemed highly inappropriate and disturbing.

Written by Samra Bukhari and directed by Asad Jabal, the series has already been criticised for its regressive storytelling. However, the latest controversy centers on a troubling scene involving an underage schoolgirl and an adult male character — the uncle of Zeenat and Zubair’s daughter, in the play.

In the episode, the man is shown picking up the young girl from school, attempting to harass her, and then taking her to an ice cream shop. There, he proceeds to eat his ice cream in a suggestive manner, visibly making the girl uncomfortable.

The scene sparked immediate outrage on social media, with viewers calling it “vulgar” and accusing the drama of promoting harmful and damaging content.

One user commented, “This is a very vulgar drama; it is sending a very bad message.”

Another added, “The moral values of our society are continuously declining, and they are airing such dramas to give people these ideas.”

The furious viewers called for a ban on Behkaway and urged the authorities concerned to deal with the issue, arguing the play has crossed limits set for drams.

Much of the criticism has also focused on the central plot, which follows Zubair, a toxic and abusive middle-aged man who mistreats his wife, Zeenat.

The character of Zeenat is portrayed as submissive and constantly in tears, unable to stand up to her husband’s infidelity and verbal abuse.

Viewers have condemned this portrayal, calling it outdated and damaging.

“Why are they showing women so weak?” one social media user asked, while another noted, “Zeenat has done nothing but cry since the first episode.”

Despite the backlash, some viewers believe the drama raises awareness about real issues.

One user wrote, “Although what they are showing is horrific, it carries an important message for parents.”