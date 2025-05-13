Abrarul Haq releases new song to celebrate victory over India

Abrarul Haq releases new song to celebrate victory over India

The track narrates how PAF foiled ‘Operation Sindoor’

Updated On: Tue, 13 May 2025 04:21:08 PKT

(Web Desk) – The nation is witnessing a wave of patriotic fervour, with celebrities paying tribute to the armed forces for their successful defence operations.

Singer Abrarul Haq joined in the celebrations by releasing a special song dedicated to the victory.

The track, rich in powerful lyrics, narrates how the Pakistani Armed Forces successfully foiled India’s so-called “Operation Sindoor.”

In the song, Abrar emphasises the spiritual resolve of a Muslim warrior, suggesting that inner faith is a source of strength on the battlefield.

He also makes a symbolic reference to “serving tea to the enemy”—a phrase resonant with past conflicts. The song has been shared on his official YouTube channel, although the official music video is yet to be released.

Fans have praised the timing and spirit of the song, calling it a morale booster for the nation.

One user commented, “Pak Forces deserve this kind of tribute after an amazing victory.”

Another added, “The song is beautiful, and Abrarul Haq sang it with full enthusiasm and zeal.”

Social media is filled with expressions of patriotism and admiration for both Pakistan and its military forces.