We are proud of our armed forces, says Maya Ali

Says May 10 to be remembered as a significant day in the nation’s history

Published On: Mon, 12 May 2025 03:24:11 PKT

(Web Desk) - Television drama star Maya Ali has said May 10 will be remembered as a significant day in the nation’s history.

The statement follows the success of Pakistan’s military operation Bunya-un-Marsoos launched in response to Indian military actions.

In the aftermath, celebrations have erupted across the country, with citizens and public figures expressing their pride and gratitude.

Taking to Instagram, Maya Ali shared her thoughts on the development, writing, “May 10 is a day that will always be remembered. The ceasefire brings peace to both sides, and as I’ve always said, war was never the solution.”

Expressing her admiration for the armed forces, she added, “We are proud of our armed forces. Long live Pakistan.”

She also honoured the soldiers who served on the front lines, acknowledging their courage and sacrifices.

