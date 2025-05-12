Sanam Saeed announces pregnancy in post on Mother's Day

Entertainment Entertainment Sanam Saeed announces pregnancy in post on Mother's Day

Fans had pointed out what they believed was a baby bump

Follow on Published On: Mon, 12 May 2025 02:06:40 PKT

(Web Desk) – It seems Sanam Saeed in a post paying tributes to her mother on Mother’s Day announces her pregnancy.

Her post reads, “Mother’s Day. I’ll be one very soon Inshallah and I pray I’m every bit like her and more.”

The beloved actress took to Instagram to share a tribute to her mother. However, her caption appeared to suggest that she will become a mother soon.

Sanam attached a series of nostalgic childhood photos and wrote: “Mother’s Day. I’ll be one very soon Inshallah and I pray I’m every bit like her and more.”

In the emotional post, she described her mother: “Loving, nurturing, attentive, calm, fearless, joyful, spontaneous, confident like a lioness, wise, approachable, supportive, honest, sensitive, real, forgiving, and compassionate.

“My saviour, my protector, my role model. Happy Mother’s Day to every mom out there!”

The tribute resonated widely with fans and fellow celebrities alike, with many praising Sanam for her sincerity.

A user said: “Congratulations! And your mother is so pretty. May Allah bless her.”

Another wrote: “You will be the best mama ever.”

One commented: “What a beautiful mother-daughter bond.”

The apparent announcement also supposedly confirmed months of speculation that had followed the actress since February 2025.

This was when she appeared at Ushna Shah’s birthday celebration.

Fans had pointed out what they believed was a baby bump.

Suspicions grew when Ushna reportedly deleted a story that showed Sanam from the event.

While Sanam had remained silent on the matter, her Mother’s Day message reportedly served as a confirmation.

Sanam Saeed married fellow actor Mohib Mirza in 2021, in a private ceremony that followed years of friendship and professional collaboration.

Prior to her marriage to Mohib, she was married to Karachi-based banker Farhan Hassan, with the couple parting ways in 2015.

Mohib had previously been married to actress Aamina Sheikh, with whom he shares a child.