Prince William, Princess Kate plan to prepare son for future as King

The second in line to the British throne attended a tea party to celebrate VE Day

(Web Desk) - Prince George delighted royal fans earlier this week when he attended his first official function as a member of the Royal Family, which was in line with the Prince and Princess of Wales's "balancing act" between his future royal duties and a normal childhood.

The second in line to the British throne attended a tea party to celebrate VE Day on Monday alongside his parents, following a day of engagements paying tribute to the service and sacrifice of the wartime generation.

George was seen engaging with veterans who were invited to Buckingham Palace for the special event.

According to the Mail, this prompted several royal watchers to theorise that Princess Kate and Prince William "have carefully started to give George a 'small taste of his future duties as King'". The Waleses have been carefully preparing their eldest son for his future role within the monarchy.

A palace source previously told People magazine that it's a "massive balancing act, adding: "William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch