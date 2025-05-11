Bangladesh's musicologist Mustafa Abbasi dies at 88

Mustafa Zaman Abbasi left a rich legacy of musical contributions

Published On: Sun, 11 May 2025 00:50:59 PKT

(Web Desk) - Mustafa Zaman Abbasi, one of Bangladesh’s most respected musicologists and cultural figures, passed away on Saturday, at the age of 88.

His daughter, Sharmin Abbasi, confirmed he died at 7 am in a hospital in Banani after battling age-related complications.

He had recently been hospitalised due to breathing difficulties.

Born on December 8, 1936, in Cooch Bihar, West Bengal, Abbasi belonged to a family steeped in musical and intellectual heritage.

His father, Abbas Uddin Ahmed, was a trailblazing folk singer who popularised Bhawaiya, Bhatiali, and other regional music genres.

His family included celebrated names like his sister Ferdousi Rahman, niece Nashid Kamal, and brother Justice Mustafa Kamal.

Abbasi spent his childhood in Kolkata and shared close ties with National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

He later moved to Dhaka, earning a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Dhaka by 1960.

He also studied marketing under the Harvard Group, bringing academic diversity to his professional journey.

In his career, Abbasi made lasting contributions as a performer, writer, researcher, and cultural organiser.

He served as Director General of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and was a General Manager in the industrial sector.

Abbasi directed music-based programmes for radio and television and wrote for newspapers and journals.

Abbasi represented Bangladesh at cultural forums in 25 countries, performing folk genres including Chatka, Bichhedi, and Nazrul Sangeet.

He led the Folk Music Research Group for over fifty years, collecting and preserving thousands of traditional Bengali songs.

Among his best-known books are History of Folk Music, The Birthplace of Bhawaiya and Bhater Desher Bhatiali.

The first volume of Bhater Desher Bhatiali contained 600 songs with notations and analytical commentary.

He was the editor of the ‘Journal of Folk Music’ and curated anthologies like ‘Duar-e Aisachhe Palki’ and ‘Songs of Independence Day.’

He also served for eleven years as President of the Bangladesh National Committee of Music under UNESCO.

Abbasi received numerous honours, including the Ekushey Padak, Lalon Award, Shilpakala Academy Award, and Abbasuddin Gold Medal.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus mourned his passing, saying: “The songs and research of this multi-dimensional musicologist, born in a renowned musical family of the subcontinent will create scopes for new thoughts in cultural arena of Bangladesh.”

Mustafa Zaman Abbasi leaves behind a legacy deeply etched in the musical and cultural history of Bangladesh.