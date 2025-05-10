Hania Aamir denies creating new account for Indian fans

The actress thanked her fans and requested them to be careful of fake accounts

Published On: Sat, 10 May 2025 04:27:30 PKT

(Web Desk) - Versatile actor Hania Aamir has rejected news concerning her new Instagram account for Indian fans as fake and baseless, clearing the speculations about new account for the Indian fans.

A news about her new account for Indian fans was circulating, inviting her criticism from the Pakistani fans, who were of the view that the actor should have given priority to her country to anything.

She has denied recent news circulating on social media claiming that she has created a new Instagram account for Indian fans.

The actress explained through her Instagram story that she only has one account on Instagram and has no connection to any other accounts.

The actor warned her fans that if anyone receives a friend request from another account named after her, they should report it immediately.

It should be remembered that a few days ago, there were reports that Hania Aamir had created a new Instagram account for her Indian fans due to a possible ban on her original account after the Pahalgam incident in India. However, the actress has denied these rumors, calling them false.