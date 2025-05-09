Tom Cruise, gang in Seoul for 'Mission Impossible' promotion

(Web Desk) - Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and other received a warm welcome from fans as they arrived in Seoul on Wednesday for a Mission Impossible promotional event.

The pair, joined by co-star Simon Pegg, signed autographs at the airport ahead of the much-anticipated release of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning this month.

Lead actor Tom, veteran of eight films in the series, wore a thick buttoned shirt as he landed in South Korea.

The Hollywood icon, 62, added some black trousers and a chunky silver watch to his look, letting his long brown hair loose as he greeted enthusiasts for the action series.

English actress Hayley, 43, matched Tom in a short-sleeved black buttoned shirt with black trousers and sported a pair of black-rimmed squared glasses as she offered a friendly wave to the crowd.

Hot Fuzz star Simon, 55, cut a laid-back figure in a beige jacket with matching beige trousers adding a black t-shirt and black cross-body bag to the look.

Reprising his role as the titular hero Ethan Hunt, Tom takes on his biggest mission yet, after a tense cliffhanger saw the spy determined to track down cyber weapon The Entity and learning that his team was betrayed and his 'secrets compromised'.

The film, which has faced multiple delays, is finally due to hit cinemas on May 23 2025.

The latest busy promo session comes after Tom stepped on stage for a press conference in Japan ahead of his new film.

The star looked dapper as he joined his co-stars to promote the latest film in the franchise at Toho Cinemas Roppongi Hills in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Among the stars in attendance was English actress Hayley, who reprises her role as Grace, a former thief turned IMF agent and ally to Tom's character, Ethan.

Hayley looked effortlessly chic as she stepped out in a black leather bomber jacket, with matching wide-leg trousers and white stilettos.

Meanwhile Tom sported a smart ensemble consisting of grey suit with a matching polo shirt for the appearance, as it was revealed advance screenings will begin from May 17 in Japan.