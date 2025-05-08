Korean YouTuber Kim Daud shows solidarity with Pakistan

Published On: Thu, 08 May 2025 04:12:05 PKT

(Web Desk) - Popular South Korean YouTuber Kim Daud, who converted to Islam, has expressed solidarity with Pakistan following the recent escalation of tensions between Pakistan and India.

Kim Daud took to Instagram to share a video montage highlighting his joyful and peaceful experiences during his last visit to Pakistan, showcasing the country’s natural beauty and warm hospitality.

In the caption, Daud addressed critics who had warned him against visiting Pakistan due to safety concerns.

“This video is my strong reply to those who informed me Pakistan isn’t a safe nation,” he posted, reiterating his love for the nation.

“I shall forever pray for the peace and safety of Pakistan,” he added.

This act of solidarity came after Indian troops launched unprovoked attacks last night on various Pakistani areas, including Kotli, Muzaffarabad, and Bagh in Azad Kashmir, and Muridke and Ahmedpur Sharqia in Punjab. The cowardly attack reportedly claimed the martyrdom of 26 Pakistani civilians and injured 43 others.