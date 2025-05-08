Hania Aamir makes new Instagram for fans in India?

The actor has a huge fan following in India

(Web Desk) - Hania Aamir has a huge fan following in India. But after the recent Pahalgam attack, the Indian government blocked Instagram accounts of many Pakistani celebrities, including hers. This move changed a lot for Hania online.

Before the ban, Hania’s Instagram posts used to get over 950K likes and thousands of comments. But after the ban, her recent posts are getting only around 85K likes.

Her reach dropped by almost 90%, and many believe it’s because she lost her Indian audience.

Soon, a new Instagram account named ‘naaamtousunahogaa’ appeared, and it was visible to Indian users. It was followed by Hania’s official account, so many people thought she made this new one for Indian fans.

