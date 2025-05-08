Artwork to honour Gaza children to be displayed at Alhamra

Entertainment Entertainment Artwork to honour Gaza children to be displayed at Alhamra

‘Roses of Humanity’ to be showcased from May 18

Follow on Published On: Thu, 08 May 2025 01:35:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Alhamra Arts Council in Lahore has opened an immersive art installation for visitors to honour the memory of children killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, highlighting the devastating human toll of the war.

In remembrance of the innocent lives lost in Gaza, the Lahore-based Labour & Love social enterprise, in collaboration with The Fundraisers BBS, has set up the installation at the Ustad Allah Bux Gallery, encouraging reflection on the situation in Gaza.

The installation features thousands of hand stitched fabric roses, each one representing a child whose life was cut short, transformed into a symbolic garden of remembrance, enveloped in evocative soundscapes, gentle fragrance and thoughtful lighting design.

“A total of 15,000 fabric roses represents the number of children reported killed in Gaza by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights as of June 2024 a number that, heartbreakingly, has since grown,” said Nuria Iqbal, who curated the installation.

“Together, these roses form a radiant tribute to humanity, reminding us that dignity flourishes when we are seen, heard and held in compassion.”

The installation will be on display at the gallery from May 18. Iqbal shared that each of the roses was crafted from discarded fabric, once cast aside and now reborn in beauty, symbolizing the forgotten lives of the children of Gaza.

“The varied colors and textures of the fabric reflect the rich diversity of creation and the strength of unity amidst difference,” she added.

The development comes at a time when Hamas has dismissed as pointless ceasefire talks with Israel, accusing it of waging a “hunger war” on Gaza where famine looms, as the Israeli military prepares for a broader assault.