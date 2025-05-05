Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed starrer 'Love Guru' trailer out

Fans are loving the teaser and are excited for the movie’s release on Eidul Azha

Published On: Mon, 05 May 2025 01:14:53 PKT

(Web Desk) – Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed are back in a new movie ‘Love Guru’, which will come out on Eidul Azha.

The movie is made by Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Naseeb, and Jerjees Seja, while Salman Iqbal is the main producer.

The story is written by Vasay Chaudhary, known for writing funny movies like Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 1 and 2. The cast also includes Momina Iqbal, Mira Sethi, Sohai Ali Abro, Ammara Malik, Adnan Shah Tipu, Marina Khan, Annie Zaidi, Usman Peerzada, and Javed Sheikh.

The teaser of the movie is out now. The scenes look great and the acting is getting a lot of praise. The film was shot in beautiful places in the UK and Pakistan. You can watch the teaser online.

Fans are loving the teaser and are excited for the movie’s release on Eidul Azha. One fan said, “We should support our own movies. Thank God we have stars like Mahira and Humayun.”

Another fan wrote, “It looks amazing! I keep watching the teaser.” A third said, “This is one of the best trailers I’ve seen.”

Many fans also said they’re excited because Vasay Chaudhary always adds fun and laughter to his stories. People are also praising Mahira Khan’s beautiful look and the talented actresses in the film.

