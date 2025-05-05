Veteran actress Humaira Abid dies

Entertainment Entertainment Veteran actress Humaira Abid dies

She starred in over 50 drama serials

Follow on Published On: Mon, 05 May 2025 00:44:00 PKT

(Web Desk) - Renowned television actress Humaira Abid Ali has passed away, leaving behind a rich legacy that spanned decades in entertainment industry.

The news of her death was confirmed by her daughter, Rahma Ali, a singer and actor, through a heartfelt Instagram post.

She wrote: “Our mother passed away this morning. Please pray for her.”

Rahma also shared that the funeral prayers would be held at Maghrib in Lahore.

Humaira Abid Ali was a well-respected figure in the golden era of Pakistan television.

She was known for her elegance, emotive acting, and powerful on-screen presence.

The actress was among the standout performers during the formative years of PTV, contributing to some of the most memorable dramas of that period.

Her work resonated deeply with viewers, earning her admiration from both fans and peers in the entertainment world.

She married Abid Ali, and the two became one of the most recognised names in the television circuit.

After their marriage, Humaira chose to step away from the limelight for a time to focus on raising their three daughters.

Among them is Iman Ali, who went on to become a prominent film and fashion figure.

Rahma Ali also followed in the artistic footsteps of her parents, becoming a Pakistani television actress.

Though absent from the screen for several years, Humaira’s influence never faded.

She eventually returned to television, bringing with her the grace and depth that had always defined her performances.

Her comeback was marked by maturity and wisdom that only strengthened her connection with audiences.

She separated from Abid Ali and he went on to marry Rabia Noman, a development that brought emotional challenges.

Still, Humaira navigated personal trials with quiet strength, continuing to maintain dignity and commitment to her family and craft.

Humaira Abid Ali starred in over 50 drama serials throughout her career, shaping the evolution of Pakistani television.

One of her most recent appearances was in the 2022 film Tich Button, where she once again reminded audiences of her enduring talent.

Tributes are pouring in from fellow actors, directors, and long-time fans who remember her for her artistry and grace.

