Atif Aslam reimagines Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's song 'Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Awaey'

Sun, 04 May 2025

(Web Desk) - Atif Aslam honoured Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan by singing 'Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Awaey' on new season of Velo Sound Station.

The song includes Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s original singing, which is smoothly blended with Atif Aslam’s modern style.

This impressive mix was made possible by Bilal Lashari, a well-known director and producer known for his creative vision.

Social media is flooded with praise for the track. One fan tweeted, “It was a dream to listen to NFAK live, but now we’re listening to two legends together.”

Another wrote, “This is what happens when three maestros come together—Atif, NFAK, and Bilal Lashari.”

The song not only pays homage to Pakistan’s rich musical legacy but also sets a new benchmark for modern tributes. With Atif’s hauntingly powerful voice, NFAK’s eternal qawwali magic, and Bilal Lashari’s cinematic brilliance, this collaboration is being hailed as one of the most iconic musical moments of the year.