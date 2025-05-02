Drive worth celebrating: Sania Mirza boasts new car

Entertainment Entertainment Drive worth celebrating: Sania Mirza boasts new car

Fans respect her strength and positive attitude

Follow on Published On: Fri, 02 May 2025 06:27:43 PKT

(Web Desk) - Sania Mirza is one of India’s best tennis players. She has won six Grand Slam titles and has fans all over the world. Even after this difficult time, Sania is staying strong. She is focusing on her career and taking care of her son, Izhaan.

Sania isn’t just a tennis star — she also enjoys living in style. She likes fashion, fitness, and traveling. But one of her biggest interests is luxury cars. She often shares pictures of her cars on social media.

It is clear that she loves driving and has great taste in cars. Her lifestyle shows how hard she has worked to enjoy these things.

Sania recently bought a new Porsche 718 Boxster, which costs around Rs1.6 crore. The official Porsche Centre in Abu Dhabi shared on Instagram: “Performance meets greatness. Congratulations to @mirzasaniar — six-time Grand Slam champion — as she takes the wheel of her new Porsche 718 Boxster. Another milestone. Another drive worth celebrating.”

Sania has several expensive cars. Her collection includes: BMW 7-Series, Jaguar XF, Range Rover Evoque and Porsche Cayenne.

Altogether, her car collection is worth about Rs3 crore. It’s clear she enjoys driving in luxury. Despite going through tough times, Sania remains focused. She’s taking care of her son and continues to inspire young girls across India. Fans respect her strength and positive attitude.