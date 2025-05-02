Song praising Pakistan being land of Guru Nanak banned in India

The video gains immense traction on social media

(Web Desk) – India has banned a five-year-old song by Sikh artist Zara Gill. The singer in the song has expressed the Sikh community’s love for Pakistan as being the homeland of their spiritual leader Baba Guru Nanak.

Originally intended as a tribute to Pakistan, the song has come under fire following the Pahalgam false flag operation, which led the BJP government to ban it, inviting criticism from social media users.

The government’s move to stifle voices of harmony and cultural appreciation has only served to raise the popularity of the song, with its video gaining immense traction on social media.

Another main lyric of the song, “Assi Murdabad nahi keh sakde bhul ke vi Pakistan nu,” - ‘Even by mistake we cannot say down with Pakistan’ - has touched so many people’s hearts.

According to the video, Gill focuses on the land where Guru Nanak spent so many years in his life and wonders how anybody could ever accuse it.

The music video consists of footage of the Kartarpur Corridor and other Pakistan tourist spots, reinforcing the message of peace and cultural harmony of the song further.



