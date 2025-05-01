Ayesha Gul reflects on one-sided love

There’s nothing wrong with quietly loving someone

Published On: Thu, 01 May 2025 05:25:22 PKT

(Web Desk) – Actress Ayesha believes that one-sided love can happen in any relationship, and there’s nothing wrong with quietly loving someone and wishing them well.

Ayesha Gul is an actress, model, and also a doctor. She started her career as a doctor and later decided to enter the showbiz world.

Since then, she has acted in many dramas and is known for her style, talent, and warm smile. She appeared as a guest on Dunya TV show ‘Mazaq Raat’, where she talked about her work, love life, and a big loss she faced.

Ayesha Gul talked about one-sided love, which means loving someone who doesn’t know you love them or doesn’t feel the same way.

She said she believes this kind of love is real and okay. Ayesha shared that she has loved someone like this for a while from a distance.

She follows him on social media and sees him sometimes, but she never told him how she feels.

She just wants him to be happy and feels happy seeing him do well, even if they’re not together.

Ayesha Gul said that she has mostly met kind and good people in her life. She doesn't say that she is heartbroken, but she did go through a big loss.

In 2017, her husband, who was also a doctor, passed away in an accident. Even though it was very painful, she doesn’t call herself heartbroken because she believes he was a gift from Allah, and Allah took him back.