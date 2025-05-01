Instagram blocks Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, other Pakistani celebs in India

The craze over Pakistani dramas on YouTube started in 2016

(Web Desk) - Many top Pakistani stars like Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Ali Zafar can no longer be followed on Instagram by people in India.

Indian users who attempt to access the profiles are now being shown a message that says: “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

This happened due to tensions between the two countries. This month, India blocked access to 16 Pakistan-based YouTube channels.

Aside from this, YouTube channels of Pakistani dramas have also been blocked.

Pakistani dramas that have been developing a massive fandom in the country are a big source of entertainment for Indian families due to their emotional narratives, relatable characters, and compact episode lengths.

The craze over Pakistani dramas on YouTube started in 2016 with Zindagi Gulzar Hai, featuring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, and intensified with hits such as Humsafar, Mere Humsafar, and Tere Bin.

The action follows days after an attack in Pahalgam, Held Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed more than two dozen lives.

Some Pakistani celebrities, such as Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir, had shared short condolences.

Although there has been no official word from the Indian government about the Instagram ban, the timing has already prompted speculation over whether the crackdown is related to the diplomatic row.