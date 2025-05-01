In tit-for-tat, Pakistan bans Indian actor starrer 'Abir Gulaal'

The film was slated for a theatrical release on May 9

(Web Desk) – Abir Gulaal’, a much-awaited movie with Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, has been banned in Pakistan after India refused to release it.

The film has faced many problems since the Pahalgam attack, which caused it to be banned in India.

Film distributor Satish Anand said that Pakistan banned the film because India did it first.

He explained: “This is Pakistan’s response to India’s ban.

“Since the film stars an Indian actress, we have also decided to halt its release.”

This development has not only disrupted Abir Gulaal‘s rollout but also created significant financial strain for Pakistani distributors, who had already made commitments tied to the film’s launch.

According to Anand, the decision came at a particularly damaging time, just as the local industry was attempting to rebound with international content.

Fawad Khan’s career in Bollywood has long been entangled in the broader tensions between India and Pakistan.

After successful performances in Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the actor saw his momentum interrupted following the 2016 Uri attack.

The Indian government banned Pakistani artists from working in India.

Despite those restrictions, Abir Gulaal signalled a hopeful return to cross-border storytelling, until the latest political developments undermined it.



The film was slated for a theatrical release on May 9, 2025, aiming to reach audiences in both countries.

However, political tensions have derailed those plans.

While India’s unofficial ban came first, Pakistan soon followed with a more formal rejection of the film’s release.