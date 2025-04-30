Ed Sheeran shares throwback snap with Taylor Swift

Entertainment Entertainment Ed Sheeran shares throwback snap with Taylor Swift

The carousel of photos began with a silly photo of Sheeran with messy hair

Follow on Published On: Wed, 30 Apr 2025 06:00:51 PKT

(Web Desk) - Ed Sheeran is taking a walk down memory lane. The "Thinking Out Loud" singer shared a series of throwback photos from his camera roll to celebrate his forthcoming single "Old Phone" on Instagram. Among those pictures was selfie with longtime pal Taylor Swift.

"Put the sound on and have a listen. I got rid of my phone 2015, and moved onto email full time. I just turned my phone off December ‘15 and that was it," Sheeran, 34, began in the caption section.

The carousel of photos began with a silly photo of Sheeran with messy hair, sticking his tongue out as he holds up the "rock on" symbol with his fingers. This was followed by another solo shot, a selfie with Swift, a screenshot of a note he wrote on Nov. 4, 2015, a photo of Benny Blanco working at a computer, a selfie with his wife Cherry Seaborn and more.

"When I got sued, the judge ordered me to give up my old devices to the other sides lawyers, to look through messages, emails, voice notes, videos, etc, to see if there’s was anything on there to help their case," he continued, referencing the "Thinking Out Loud" copyright lawsuits.

When he switched on his old phone, he found a messages from his late friend Jamal Edwards (who died in 2022), from his ex-girlfriend who he "hadn't been in contact with for years" and a family member he "hadn't spoken to in a decade."

"It felt like a time capsule, a time of life that I was in, and living at that time in 2015. Turning it on really spun me out, I found myself scrolling messages and conversations with people who are no longer here," he wrote. "I found myself crying at messages to friends who are now dead, who I won’t get to speak to again. I found old photos of me with people I was so close to then, but we’ve lost touch since."