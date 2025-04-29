49 years on: Remembering comedy king Munawar Zarif

Published On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 13:47:25 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Today marks the 49th death anniversary of Pakistan’s legendary comedy icon Munawar Zarif, who left an indelible mark on the country’s film industry with his unmatched humor and versatility.

Born in Gujranwala, Munawar Zarif was the brother of another famous comedian, Zarif. He began his film career with the Punjabi film “Hath Jori”, which became a major success and catapulted him to stardom.

In a prolific 16-year career, Zarif appeared in over 300 films, earning acclaim not just as a comedian, but also as an actor, voice artist, and dancer. His comic timing and ability to transform into female characters on screen became his signature style, setting him apart in the industry.

Widely regarded as irreplaceable in comedic acting, Munawar Zarif passed away at the young age of 36 on April 29, 1976, in Lahore, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations of performers.