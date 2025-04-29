Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan feels 'useless' for not earning at 27

Aamir Khan offers supportive response

Published On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 06:23:16 PKT

(Web Desk) - Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, recently shared that she feels guilty for not having earned money by the age of 27.

During an interview, she confessed that even though her parents were providing for her financially, she feels as if she’s doing nothing in life.

“I’m 27, my parents have spent a lot on me, but I feel like I am just a useless person who isn’t doing anything,” Ira said.

Aamir Khan Reacts to Ira’s Remarks

Aamir Khan replied to his daughter’s comment, stating, “What Ira is attempting to say is that she is not earning money and isn’t doing what society deems a ‘valuable’ occupation, but she had previously begun the Agatsu Foundation, which assists those with mental health issues.”

Aamir also added, “It has never been a worry to me that Ira does not earn money. In fact, I am proud that she has committed herself to helping others.”

He also shared his view on money, “Whether you earn or not does not matter to me. What matters is doing something worthwhile. Money is nothing but a note, a piece of paper that everyone decides to accept.”

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan’s daughter with his ex-wife Reena Dutta and the sister of actor Junaid Khan.

