Atif Aslam rocks Dubai's Global Village

Global Village is hosting 30 pavilions that represent over 90 cultures

Mon, 28 Apr 2025 05:13:07 PKT

(Web Desk) - Popular Pakistani singer Atif Aslam took to the main stage at Global Village on Sunday evening.

Atif Aslam, who shot to fame with his hit Aadat, melds pop, rock and classical music in his singles.

Fans can expect the Pakistani heartthrob to sing tracks including Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Jeene Laga Hoon, Woh Lamhe, and Tere Bin.

Global Village, Dubai’s annual family-friendly globetrotting expedition, said the destination is open until May 11, this season.

So far, it has hosted a number of well-known stars such as Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan and tribute shows to artiste’s such as Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

This year, Global Village is hosting 30 pavilions that represent over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options.

Atif Aslam, one of the most beloved voices in the music world. Aslam emphasised that his fans have been his biggest strength throughout his journey.

“They are the ones who have seen me grow,” he said. “Performing for them is my way of paying it forward.”

Aslam’s connection with his audience has always been a defining part of his success.

From his early hits to his spiritual tracks and live performances, fans have stood by him, making every milestone more meaningful. Now, he says, it’s time to celebrate that bond in person.