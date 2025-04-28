Wary of controversies, Alizeh Shah quits social media

Her decision has sparked mixed reactions

(Web Desk) - Alizeh Shah, who hit stardom in a very short time, has decided to quit social media, giving a reason that she was unjustifiably trolled for the acts she never did.

Apparently wary of controversies, the actor and social media influencer said she tried her best to endure through the adversities, but now she said she resigned to the circumstances and deleted her posts from her social media handle, inviting mixed reactions from netizens.

Alizeh Shah has recently found herself at the centre of numerous online debates, often sparked by her attire, style, or the music videos she’s featured in.

Lately, the actress has openly expressed how she feels targeted by netizens. In a recent statement, she emphasised that she has never done anything immoral to secure roles, yet she continues to face harsh judgment.

In light of this, Alizeh has made a bold decision to step away from social media. On her Instagram story, she posted a simple message: “She Quits,” and described social media as a "hellish" place before deleting all her previous posts.

Her decision has sparked mixed reactions. Some critics have accused her of seeking attention, with one user commenting, "If you’re posting, learn to handle the reactions."

On the other hand, many have expressed sympathy, urging her to seek help and find peace. One user shared, "She’s going through something and must get help," while another wished, "May Allah guide her and help her find peace."