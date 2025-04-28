Hania Aamir may be replaced by another actress in Sardaar Ji 3

Diljit Dosanjh facing backlash over his collaboration with Pakistani actor

Published On: Mon, 28 Apr 2025 01:27:37 PKT

(Web Desk) – It is reported that Hania Aamir’s role in ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ will be replaced by another actress after a backlash over Pahalgam attack in India-occupied Kashmir.

Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, the film is slated for release on June 27, 2025.

The apparent last-minute change poses a challenge to the producers, as her scenes have already been filmed.

Following the uproar, Hania Aamir condemned the incident, hoping perhaps to quiet the backlash.

But the reaction from social media has remained divided and fiery.

In Pakistan, many social media users have reacted with satisfaction at her alleged removal from the film.

Some critics accused Hania of compromising national dignity to chase fame in the Indian film industry.

Several users referenced her Instagram reels that echo Bollywood-style performances, calling them “out of place”.

Some comments went as far as to accuse her of using patriotism selectively, only when it could protect her career.

A user said: “She deserved this behaviour after embarrassing the whole nation for Bollywood.”

The Sardaar Ji franchise has a strong fan following, and any major casting shake-up is bound to have ripple effects.

However, the whole situation shows the fragile space that cross-border artists occupy.