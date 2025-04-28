'Humraaz' set to premiere with lead role of Ayeza Khan, Feroze Khan

Entertainment Entertainment 'Humraaz' set to premiere with lead role of Ayeza Khan, Feroze Khan

The drama is already making waves

Follow on Published On: Mon, 28 Apr 2025 00:58:06 PKT

(Web Desk) – The drama ‘Humraaz’ starring Ayeza Khan and Feroze Khan is set to premiere on May 1, and excitement is already on the rise. The drama is directed by Farooq Rind, renowned for his hit series ‘Ishq Murshid’.

Penned by the seasoned writer Misbah Nosheen, ‘Humraaz’ promises a gripping blend of suspense, deep emotion, and unexpected twists.

Produced by Asad Qureshi and Abdullah Kadwani, the drama has gathered a star-studded cast.

At the forefront of the story are Ayeza Khan and Feroze Khan, two of Pakistan’s most beloved and widely acclaimed television stars.

Feroze plays a young man haunted by a hidden injustice that ties him to Ayeza’s character.

As he seeks revenge, the drama unfolds into a tangled mystery.

Supporting them is a powerful ensemble that includes Zahid Ahmed, Annie Zaidi, Hira Soomro, Noor ul Hassan, Fahima Awan, Laiba Khan, and Behroze Sabzwari.

Adding to the excitement is the release of the official soundtrack, ‘Humraaz’, which is already making waves.

The OST is sung by Ali Zafar and Naveed Nashad. It is composed by the latter and the lyrics are penned by Qamar Nashad.

On social media, some believe Ayeza’s character might be linked to an unintentional death that drives Feroze’s character to the edge.

Others described the atmosphere as “eerie” and “tense”, calling the storyline one of the most mysterious.