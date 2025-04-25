Demi Moore, Blake Lively and more attend the Time 100 Gala in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Time Magazine held its 19th annual TIME100 Gala in New York on Thursday celebrating TIME's list of the world's most influential people.

Hosted by rapper and TIME100 cover star Snoop Dogg, who walked the red carpet with his son, the event featured musical performances by Ed Sheeran and Myles Smith, who were both honourees.

“Honestly it's mind-blowing and you know for me it's been a bit of a battle to get to grips with it but in a way that I'm super proud of the work that I've been put in but also so privileged that so early in my career I've be able to get here and it's such a privilege and a blessing to be able be here,” said Smith.

Other honourees included actors Demi Moore, Blake Lively, Diego Luna and athletes Serena Williams and Jalen Hurts.

Journalist Gayle King, who recently made history as part of an all-female crew that went to space, said she didn’t want to think about all the backlash following the space flight.

“I don't even dwell on that. I look at what we did and how we did it. I feel so proud of us. I think it was brave. And I - this is the thing that's most important to me. I know the difference it made for young women, for women, for girls and women, and even boys of all ages. You should see the people, honestly, just coming in here that stopped me on the street saying, because of you, because of what you did, I want to do that. They're not saying I'm going to do that. But they're saying, I want to think of something that I can do.”

The gala also saw the presentation of the TIME100 Impact Award to Simone Biles, recognizing her legacy of achievement, with the award presented by actor Kristen Bell.