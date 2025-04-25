Why Komal Aziz says marriage her biggest fear

Her remarks on marriage gains traction on social media

(Web Desk) - Komal Aziz Khan recently made headlines after sharing her personal views on marriage during an appearance on a morning show on a private TV channel.

While reflecting on her life and career, her candid remarks about marriage quickly gained traction on social media.

During a talk show appearance, Komal Aziz Khan opened up about her phobias and revealed that marriage is one of her biggest fears. She explained that despite being a strong, independent woman—capable of running a business, standing up for herself, and even fighting metaphorical battles—the idea of marriage deeply unsettles her.

Komal shared that growing up, she witnessed many weddings, none of which were negative experiences, yet they never inspired her to dream of one for herself. This detachment, she said, is part of the reason she hasn’t seriously considered marriage.

The actress stressed that her top priority is achieving self-sufficiency and financial independence. Only after reaching that milestone, she said, would she feel ready to think about marriage.

She also expressed concern over how many women abandon their professional ambitions post-marriage—a possibility that has made her wary of losing her independence. However, she added that her family's evolving mindset has helped ease some of those fears.

In an earlier interview, Komal had mentioned that she would only marry someone who is more successful and earns more than she does, believing this would create a balanced and secure relationship.

She also admitted that her high standards have contributed to her remaining single.