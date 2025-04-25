Nida Yasir admits giving false news about Anmol Baloch's marriage

She took full responsibility for misinformation

(Web Desk) - Nida Yasir has issued a public apology for mistakenly stating that Anmol Baloch had got married during a special Eid episode of her morning show.

Shortly after the episode aired, Anmol Baloch released a public statement denying the rumours, clarifying that she is not married and calling the circulating claims unfounded.

The growing backlash prompted Nida Yasir to issue an on-air apology during another live broadcast.

Without naming Anmol directly, Nida admitted her mistake and took full responsibility for the misinformation.

She explained: “Someone from the industry casually mentioned to me that a certain actress had gotten married.

“I didn’t verify the news and ended up repeating it live.”

She acknowledged that it was wrong to speak about anyone’s personal life, especially something as significant as a marriage, without confirmation.

Nida went on to say that her intention was never to cause harm or distress.

She promised her audience and the actress involved that she would be more cautious moving forward.