Call to ban Fawad Khan starrer 'Abir Gulaal' surging in India

'Abir Gulaal' was planned to release on May 9

Published On: Fri, 25 Apr 2025 00:46:30 PKT

(Web Desk) – After Pahalgam attack, there was a surge of public calls in India to ban ‘Abir Gulaal’ due to the presence of a Pakistani actor in the film.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reiterated its longstanding policy prohibiting collaboration with Pakistani artists. They also warned that any violations of this rule could lead to an action.

Fawad Khan, making his return to Bollywood after several years with ‘Abir Gulaal’, shared a message expressing his sorrow. He said he was “deeply saddened” and offered prayers for the families of the victims.

His co-star, Indian actress Vaani Kapoor, also expressed her shock, saying she was at a loss for words to convey her heartbreak. She shared her feelings in a post on Instagram.

Director Ashoke Pandit also said the country should come first, and working with Pakistani actors is wrong after such attacks. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party also said it won’t allow the movie to release in Maharashtra.

Abir Gulaal was planned to release on May 9, 2025. But after the attack and growing protests, many cinema halls are not ready to show the film. Reports say the release may get delayed.