Aiman and Minal talks about fitness, diet meals and first salary

(Web Desk) - Famous Pakistani actors of showbiz industry, Aiman Khan and Minal Khan have spoken their heart about their not-so fitness secrets.

Both Aiman Khan and Minal Khan said they do not follow any particular meal pattern or have a personal fitness trainer. Instead, they dedicate at least one hour a day to exercise at home, often interacting with each other through video call while working out.

Both sisters also shared the details about their first earnings.

“When we entered the media industry, we didn’t even know we would be paid for the work. When we found out that someone else was collecting the payment for our work, we informed our father,” said Aiman Khan.

Minal Khan said, “When our father looked into the matter, it turned out that someone among those arranging our work was pocketing our earnings, and we weren’t getting anything. Once we raised the issue, we began receiving direct payments,”.

Both sisters disclosed that the first payment she and Minal received was a Rs30,000 cheque for an advertisement.



