Khushboo Khan opens up about her showbiz journey

Says she started acting at the age of 7

(Web Desk) - Actress Khushboo Khan opens up about her early life and the hardships she faced in her tender age, revealing painful truth behind her entry into showbiz.

Appearing on Dunya News programme ‘Mazaq Raat’, the actress shared that she started working at the age of seven.

She spoke openly about the struggles and emotional scars that have shaped her life and career.

By eleven, Khushboo was already playing lead roles, becoming a heroine long before she could understand what it meant.

While many admired her success, she was silently enduring a journey she never chose.

Acting was never her dream; teaching was. But those aspirations were sidelined when she became the family’s breadwinner.

She was forced to put her education and personal wishes on hold.

Khushboo shared that she spent her youth supporting not just her parents and siblings, but her extended family as well.

She revealed: “I raised and supported them all. And now they’re settled, but I’m left alone.”

That feeling of abandonment runs deep. Despite all the sacrifices, she received betrayal in return, from friends, relatives, and even someone she once loved.

She admitted: “I don’t trust anyone anymore. Whatever I did for others never came back. I gave my heart, and it came back broken.”

Her journey through depression was just as silent. For years, she didn’t even recognise the sadness that consumed her.

The actress revealed that she would sit in her room for months, unable to move or explain her emotions.

She confessed: “I just wanted to cry, so I cried.” She pulled herself out of that dark place on her own, without help, and now lives with the weight of solitude.

Her fans sympathised with her, leaving supportive comments.

A social media user wrote: “No child should be subjected to this. While her age-mates were at school, she was forced to shoot.”

Another said: “She literally lost everything. You can see how hollow she is just looking at her.”

Despite everything, Khushboo Khan continues to work in the entertainment industry.

Her career spans dramas, films, and theatre, and she has remained a resilient figure through decades of highs and lows.

Her strength lies in her ability to keep going, even when everything around her crumbled.

Today, she is married to actor and film star Arbaaz Khan. The couple has two children.